Thu, Oct 13, 2022 @ 11:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Slumps to 29-Month Low as Outlook Deteriorates

AUDUSD Slumps to 29-Month Low as Outlook Deteriorates

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD has been in a steep downtrend since early March, generating a profound structure of lower highs and lower lows. Although the pair managed to find its feet and traded sideways during the past week, it soon broke the pattern to the downside to form a fresh 29-month low of 0.6234.

The short-term oscillators are endorsing this bearish near-term bias. Specifically, the RSI is hovering within its 30-oversold zone, while the MACD histogram has retreated further below its red signal line in the negative territory.

Should selling pressures intensify, the pair could initially challenge the 29-month low of 0.6234. Dipping beneath that region, the price would descend towards its pandemic lows, where the April 2020 support could act as the next downside barrier. Failing to halt there, the spotlight may turn to the crucial psychological mark of 0.6000.

On the flipside, bullish actions could propel the price towards its recent support region of 0.6362, which might now act as resistance. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could then aim for 0.6546, with the latter being the upper boundary of its recent sideways pattern. If this barricade fails, the price may edge higher to test the July low of 0.6680.

Overall, even though AUDUSD has come under tremendous downside pressure, the momentum indicators currently suggest that the market has reached oversold levels. Therefore, an upside correction could be on the cards.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.