Fri, Oct 14, 2022 @ 13:38 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisOil Price Moved into a Short-Term Positive Zone above $87.50

Oil Price Moved into a Short-Term Positive Zone above $87.50

FxPro
By FxPro

Crude oil price started a fresh increase after it formed a base above the $84.50 level against the US Dollar. The price broke the $85 resistance zone to move into a short-term positive zone.

The price gained pace for a move above the $87 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $86.50 on the hourly chart. It is now consolidating gains above the $87.50 level.

However, the price is struggling to gain pace above the $88.50 resistance. The next key resistance is near the $90.00 level, above which the price might rise steadily towards the $92 resistance level.

If not, the price might decline towards the $86.50 support. If there is a downside break below $86.50, the price might accelerate lower to $85.00 on FXOpen. Any more losses might call for a test of $82.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.