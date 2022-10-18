NZD/USD Finds Some Respite

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar claws back losses on upbeat Q3 CPI. The pair is hovering above March 2020’s low at 0.5500 which has triggered a ‘buying-the-dips’ behaviour. The support-turned-resistance 0.5700 from a previous rebound is the first hurdle. The daily resistance at 0.5810 coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of interest where stiff selling pressure from trend followers could be expected. A break below the critical floor at 0.5500 would signal a bearish continuation towards 0.53s.