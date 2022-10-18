Tue, Oct 18, 2022 @ 08:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Finds Some Respite

NZD/USD Finds Some Respite

Orbex
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar claws back losses on upbeat Q3 CPI. The pair is hovering above March 2020’s low at 0.5500 which has triggered a ‘buying-the-dips’ behaviour. The support-turned-resistance 0.5700 from a previous rebound is the first hurdle. The daily resistance at 0.5810 coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of interest where stiff selling pressure from trend followers could be expected. A break below the critical floor at 0.5500 would signal a bearish continuation towards 0.53s.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.