Wed, Oct 19, 2022 @ 12:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: EURUSD Should Be Near To Pullback

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Should Be Near To Pullback

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave view on EURUSD suggests the cycle from 10.04.2022 high is over at 0.9630 low as a double correction structure. The market bounced and a new double correction is in progress to end the cycle from 9.28.2022. Up from 10.13.2022 low, wave (a) ended at 0.9808 and dips in wave (b) ended at 0.9706 as a flat correction.

Pair then resumes higher in wave (c). In lesser degree wave i of (c) ended at 0.9768. Pullback in wave ii ended at 0.9710 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Then rally resume and wave iii finish at 0.9873 and corrective wave iv ended at 0.9811. Near term, we are developing last push higher. This should complete wave v of (c) and the first leg of the double correction as wave ((w)). We are expecting that wave ((w)) should fail in 0.9888 – 0.9930 area and the pair should enter in a correction. As far as pivot at 0.9630 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.