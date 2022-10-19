Wed, Oct 19, 2022 @ 12:41 GMT
XAU/USD Seeks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

Bullions steadies as the US dollar softens across the board. After meeting stiff selling pressure in the supply zone (1730), the precious metal has been struggling to hold onto its recent gains. The trend remains bearish and may bring in more followers to depress the price action. 1615 is a critical level to keep the rebound relevant and its breach would trigger a new round of sell-off to April 2020’s low at 1570. The support-turned-resistance 1670 is the first level to crack then the real challenge would be to lift 1730.

