US Oil Attempts to Bounce Back

WTI rallied after US inventories showed a surprise drawdown. While the rally above 86.00 and 90.00 has eased some pressure, the price hit resistance at the origin (93.50) of the late August sell-off and struggled to secure bids. This suggests that the bears may have doubled down. 81.50 is the immediate support and its breach would cause a retest of 77.00 where the crude could be vulnerable to a new round of liquidation. 87.00 is the first hurdle in case of a rebound and only a rally above 90.00 may turn the mood around.

