Thu, Oct 20, 2022 @ 13:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Hits Big 150 Level as US Yields Continue to Rise

USD/JPY Hits Big 150 Level as US Yields Continue to Rise

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Stocks found some resistance in the last few sessions as US yields keep moving higher. However, the notice that yields are coming out of a triangle so it can be a final leg up in a higher degree sequence. If that’s the case then resistance on yields is coming. USDJPY also has five waves up into 150 level, so watch USDJPY trendline near 149 that must be broken for a weakness. If Yields will continue to rise, then USDJPY will most likely do the same, and then SP and even bitcoin can fall. They are lagging a bit. However, shorting JPY here is a bit danagerous as BoJ may interven any second; the question is if maybe alone, or will other CB join which should then have much greater impact.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.