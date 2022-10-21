Fri, Oct 21, 2022 @ 12:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Grinds Rising Trendline

USD/JPY Grinds Rising Trendline

Orbex
By Orbex

The Japanese yen slips over rumours of an intervention once again by the authorities. The pair has been climbing along a rising trendline after it broke above the previous high at 145.80. As the price clears the psychological level of 150.00, the bullish continuation could carry the greenback to August 1990’s high at 151.20. Though the overextension may have prompted some buyers to take chips off the table. 149.50 on the trendline is the first level to gauge buyers’ interest in case of a pullback.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.