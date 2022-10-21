EUR/GBP Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound whipsawed after Truss announced her resignation as Britain’s prime minister. The euro has found support at the base (0.8580) of a bullish breakout in early September. The support-turned-resistance at 0.8760 is the first obstacle and its breach would lift offers to 0.8850, a major resistance before a full-blown recovery could materialise. The RSI’s overbought condition has limited the buying pressure, and 0.8650 is a fresh zone for accumulation. Further down, a fall below 0.8580 would invalidate the month-long rally.