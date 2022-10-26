Wed, Oct 26, 2022 @ 12:05 GMT
AUD/USD Grinds Higher

Orbex
By Orbex

The Australian dollar finds support from strong CPI in Q3. From the daily chart’s perspective, sentiment remains extremely bearish and the latest rebound could be a mere flag-shaped consolidation near moving averages. The pair has met stiff selling pressure at the support-turned-resistance (0.6400). Its breach on a second attempt means that the bulls will be challenging 0.6540 before they could turn the mood around. Or a dip below 0.6300 could trigger a new round of sell-off below the critical floor at 0.6210.

