AUD/USD Grinds Higher

The Australian dollar finds support from strong CPI in Q3. From the daily chart’s perspective, sentiment remains extremely bearish and the latest rebound could be a mere flag-shaped consolidation near moving averages. The pair has met stiff selling pressure at the support-turned-resistance (0.6400). Its breach on a second attempt means that the bulls will be challenging 0.6540 before they could turn the mood around. Or a dip below 0.6300 could trigger a new round of sell-off below the critical floor at 0.6210.