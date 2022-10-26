XAU/USD Attempts to Bounce

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bullion strengthens as a decline in US home prices weighs on Treasury yields. Gold saw bids at the previous low (1615) and a surge above 1660 may have prompted some short interests to cover. A rally fueled by profit-taking will not be enough to reverse the price action unless the precious metal secures follow-up buying. 1670 used to be a demand zone from a rally earlier this month and has become a key resistance. Its breach would carry the price to the previous high at 1730. A break below 1615 would push gold to 1570.