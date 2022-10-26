FTSE 100 Tests Resistance

Wed, Oct 26, 2022 @ 12:05 GMT
The FTSE 100 bounces as traders bet on a slowdown in the hiking cycle. The index has clawed back losses from previous sessions but the bias remains down. The price action is testing the supply zone between the 30-day moving average and the daily resistance at 7100 where strong pressure could be expected after the market edged into bearish territory. 6880 is a fresh support and 6820 the short-term bulls’ second line of defence. Their breach would invalidate the latest rebound and send the index below 6700.

