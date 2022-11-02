USD/JPY Seeks to Recover

Wed, Nov 02, 2022 @ 10:21 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar consolidates over growing expectations of a slower pace of tightening by the Fed. On the daily chart, the greenback is above the 30-day moving average and may continue to attract trend followers. The latest bounce came under pressure in the supply zone around 149.00, which means that the price action is still in a consolidation mode. 146.00 is the first support as the RSI ventures into oversold territory. Further down, 145.00 is an important level and its breach could trigger a deeper correction towards 143.00.

