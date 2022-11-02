Wed, Nov 02, 2022 @ 10:21 GMT
AUD/USD Hits Resistance

The Australian dollar softened after the RBA stuck with a mere 25 basis point rate hike. The pair has found strong support over 0.6200. Three consecutive failures to break lower by the bears indicate that the path of least resistance could be up. A series of higher lows contributes to the mounting buying pressure. 0.6370 is a fresh support and 0.6300 the bulls’ second layer of defence. October’s high and daily resistance 0.6530 is a key hurdle. Its breach would cause the short side to cover and trigger an extended rally towards 0.6660.

