NZD/USD Follows Rising Trend Line

The New Zealand dollar slid after the Q3 unemployment rate fell short of expectations. A rising trend line indicates a strong bullish bias as the kiwi continues to recover. A break above the double top and daily resistance at 0.5790 prompted sellers to cover, easing the downward pressure. The rally then accelerated above 0.5880 after a brief consolidation with 0.5970 as the next target. The RSI’s overbought condition may cause a limited pullback. Buying interests could be expected near 0.5800 over the trend line.