GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 1.1200

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area located between the pivotal resistance level 1.1660 (which stopped wave 4 in September), intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from May.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.1660 started the active minor corrective wave (ii) which belongs to wave C from October.

Given the strong daily downtrend, GBPUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.1200 (target for the completion of the active wave (ii)).