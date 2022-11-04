Fri, Nov 04, 2022 @ 08:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Pauses Rebound as Positive Momentum Weakens

USDCAD Pauses Rebound as Positive Momentum Weakens

XM.com
By XM.com

USDCAD has been in a steep uptrend since mid-September, storming to a fresh 29-month high of 1.3976 before experiencing a moderate pullback. Although the pair managed to recoup some losses after finding its feet at the 1.3500 region, the recent recovery appears to be running out of juice.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bullish forces are waning. Specifically, the MACD histogram remains beneath its red signal line but in the positive territory, while the stochastic oscillator is pointing downwards after posting a bearish cross.

Should the negative momentum strengthen, the pair could encounter initial support at the double-bottom region of 1.3500, which overlaps with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Sliding beneath that floor, the bears might aim for the crucial July peak of 1.3222 before the attention shifts to 1.3074. Even lower, the September low of 1.2960 could appear on the radar.

Alternatively, if buyers re-emerge and push the price higher, the 1.3850 hurdle may act as the first line of defence. Crossing above the latter, the 29-month high of 1.3976 could provide further upside protection. Should that barricade fail, the price could ascend to form fresh multi-year peaks, where the May 2020 resistance of 1.4140 may curb any advances.

Overall, even though bullish pressures appear to be subsiding, USDCAD’s uptrend remains intact. Nevertheless, a dive beneath the 1.3500 floor is needed to trigger a moderate downside correction.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.