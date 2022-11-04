Fri, Nov 04, 2022 @ 11:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD: Bears Take a Breather ahead of US Job Report

GBPUSD: Bears Take a Breather ahead of US Job Report

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable edges higher in early Friday as traders collect profits after bearish acceleration below 1.15 handle in past two days found footstep at solid Fibo support at 1.1150 (38.2% of 1.0348/1.1645).

The pound is weighed by BoE’s gloomy outlook for the economy, while the most recent hawkish tones from Fed suggest that the US central bank will remain in aggressive mode in policy tightening.

A brief optimism that the Fed may slow the pace in hiking rates was dampened by the remarks from Chair Powell, who said that it was still premature to discuss the possible pause in rate increases.

Markets focus on the US October job report, which is expected to show the lowest hiring in nearly two years and a moderate increase in wages, suggesting some loosening in labor market that may add to hopes of Fed’s smaller rate hike in December and cause increased volatility.

Weakened daily studies (MA’s in bearish setup and rising negative momentum), add to bearish near-term bias, though bears still look for confirmation on clear break of 1.1150 pivot that would risk drop towards key supports at 1.10 zone (daily cloud base / psychological) and 1.0922 (Oct 12 trough) in extension.

Upticks should stay capped under 20DMA / daily cloud top (1.1314/21) to keep near-term bears in play.

Res: 1.1242; 1.1321; 1.1376; 1.1412.
Sup: 1.1150; 1.1060; 1.1000; 1.0922.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.