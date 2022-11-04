WTI Oil Futures Sustain Bullish Bias But With Some Caution

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI oil futures (December delivery) are set to close with mild gains for the third consecutive week after struggling to successfully enter the 90 territory.

While the positive trajectory in the momentum indicators promotes a bullish continuation, the 90.57-92.32, which includes the 20- and 50-period simple moving averages (SMAs) on the weekly chart, could ruin further progress. A decisive close above that region would mark a new higher high in the chart, boosting hopes for a positive trend reversal. If that were the case, the spotlight would turn to the flattening 200-day SMA at 97.40, a break of which could lift the price up to the 100.50-101.50 resistance area.

If sellers return, the price could pull into the 85.80-85.00 support region, where the short-term descending trendline drawn from the nine-month low of 76.25 is placed. Another move lower could test the 81.25-80.00 constraining zone before meeting the broken descending trendline near the 76.25 low.

In brief, WTI oil futures are indicating persistent buying appetite, though some caution is required as the price seems to be testing a key resistance area.