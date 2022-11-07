DAX 40 Breaks Major Ceiling

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 rallies as mixed US jobs data lift risk appetite across asset classes. The index previously met stiff selling pressure near September’s high around 13450. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling in this supply zone has weighed on the short-term price action. But the fallback has only shaken out weak hands and the swift recovery with a higher high indicates that the bulls are still in play. The bullish breakout could lift offers to the August high (13950). 13100 is the support should the Dax need some breathing room.