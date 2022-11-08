Tue, Nov 08, 2022 @ 10:29 GMT
NZD/USD Pushes Higher

Orbex
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar inches higher over rising inflation expectations. The latest pullback has found solid support over 0.5740, near the base of a bullish breakout. A higher high above 0.5900 indicates that the bulls have retained control of the direction. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart foreshadows an acceleration to the upside. The psychological level of 0.6000 is a key hurdle ahead. Its breach could trigger an extended rally towards 0.6160. 0.5820 is the first support in case the kiwi needs some breathing room.

