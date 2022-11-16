Wed, Nov 16, 2022 @ 11:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Attempts to Bounce

GBPJPY Attempts to Bounce

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound struggles over a rise in the UK’s unemployment rate. The pair has been hovering above 163.50 at the base of a bullish breakout in mid-October. This suggests that the bulls are still in the game and are probing for the bottom. After all, on the daily chart, the directional bias remains up despite a choppy price action. The area between the round numbers 166.00 and 167.00 is the first hurdle. Its break could pave the way for a rally above 169.00. On the downside, 162.00 is another support in case of further hesitation.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.