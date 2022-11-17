Thu, Nov 17, 2022 @ 11:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Remains Above Downtrend Line But With Weak Momentum

AUDUSD Remains Above Downtrend Line But With Weak Momentum

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD is still standing above the long-term downtrend line; however, the momentum is too weak to sustain the bullish movement that started after the bounce off the 0.6270 support level.

The MACD oscillator is strengthening the positive move above its trigger and zero lines, suggesting more gains, but, on the other hand, the RSI is sloping marginally down after several failed attempts to climb into the overbought region. In trend indicators, the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) created a bullish crossover, confirming the upside structure.

In the wake of negative pressures, the market could meet support at the 0.6680 barrier before it heads lower to the Ichimoku cloud and the 0.6520 support. A successful close below this level could see a retest of the SMAs at 0.6490, while in case of steeper declines, the pair could breach this region, diving to the 0.6270 mark.

On the flip side, a move to the upside could see immediate resistance at the 0.6920 level ahead of the 200-day SMA at 0.6940. Even higher, the 0.7010 line could be a strong obstacle as it could be the sign for switching the outlook to bullish.

Turning to the short-term picture, the market seems to be in bullish mode given that the pair trades above the downtrend line. In the bigger picture, a break above the 200-day SMA is expected to endorse the near-term outlook.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.