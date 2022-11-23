Gold Price Dips But Key Support Intact, Oil Recovers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,786 level.

It traded below a short-term rising channel with support at $1,775 on the 4-hours chart.

Crude oil price tested the $76.50 zone before it recovered.

The US Manufacturing PMI could drop to 49.8 in Nov 2022 (Preliminary).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price formed a base above the $1,650 level against the US Dollar. The price started a steady increase above the $1,700 and $1,740 levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,750 resistance zone. The price even moved above the $1,775 level and traded as high as $1,786. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,775 level.

The price traded below a short-term rising channel with support at $1,775 on the same chart. It even dropped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,616 swing low to $1,786 high.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,725 level. The next major support is near the $1,710 level or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The main support is near $1,700 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,616 swing low to $1,786 high, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,765 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,775 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,786 resistance level, above which gold price might revisit the $1,800 resistance.

Looking at crude oil price, there was a sharp decline towards the $76.50 support zone, where the bulls took a strong stand.

