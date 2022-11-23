Gold Price Dips But Key Support Intact, Oil Recovers

Wed, Nov 23, 2022 @ 04:56 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,786 level.
  • It traded below a short-term rising channel with support at $1,775 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Crude oil price tested the $76.50 zone before it recovered.
  • The US Manufacturing PMI could drop to 49.8 in Nov 2022 (Preliminary).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price formed a base above the $1,650 level against the US Dollar. The price started a steady increase above the $1,700 and $1,740 levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,750 resistance zone. The price even moved above the $1,775 level and traded as high as $1,786. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,775 level.

The price traded below a short-term rising channel with support at $1,775 on the same chart. It even dropped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,616 swing low to $1,786 high.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,725 level. The next major support is near the $1,710 level or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The main support is near $1,700 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,616 swing low to $1,786 high, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,765 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,775 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,786 resistance level, above which gold price might revisit the $1,800 resistance.

Looking at crude oil price, there was a sharp decline towards the $76.50 support zone, where the bulls took a strong stand.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 45.0, versus 45.1 previous.
  • Germany’s Services PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 46.2, versus 46.5 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 46.0, versus 46.4 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 48.0, versus 48.6 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 45.8, versus 46.2 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 48.0, versus 48.8 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 49.8, versus 50.4 previous.
  • US Services PMI for Nov 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 47.7, versus 47.8 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 224K, versus 222K previous.
  • US New Home Sales for Oct 2022 (MoM) – Forecast -3.8%, versus -10.9% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

