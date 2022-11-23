Wed, Nov 23, 2022 @ 10:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Silver (XAGUSD) 5 Waves Down Suggests Further Downside

Elliott Wave View: Silver (XAGUSD) 5 Waves Down Suggests Further Downside

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave View in Silver (XAGUSD) suggests cycle from 7.14.2022 low completed as a flat structure. Up from 7.14.2022 low, wave A ended at 20.86 and pullback in wave B ended at 18.07 as another flat correction. Up from there, Index rallied in another 5 waves in lesser degree. Wave ((i)) ended at 18.94 and wave ((ii)) ended at 18.26. Silver resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 22.06, dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 21.26, and final wave ((v)) ended at 22.25 which completed wave C of (4).

From here, XAGUSD dropped in wave (5) forming an impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave (4), wave ((i)) ended at 21.36 and wave ((ii)) ended at 22.05. Silver continue lower ended wave ((iii)) at 20.73, bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 21.29. Last wave ((v)) finished at 20.56 to complete the impulse as wave 1. Wave 2 rally is in progress as a zigzag structure. Up from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 21.329. Expect wave ((b)) pullback then another leg higher in wave ((c)) to end wave 2. As far as the metal stays below 22.25, we expect the rally to fail and the metal to resume lower in wave 3.

Silver (XAGUSD) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.