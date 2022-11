USDCHF reversed from support level 0.9380

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9500

USDCHF recently reversed up once again from the key support level 0.9380 (former resistance from March and the multi-month low from August).

The upward reversal from the support level 0.9380 created the daily candlesticks pattern Doji.

Given the oversold Stochastic, USDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9500 (former monthly low from September).