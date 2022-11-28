GBP/USD to Test Major Ceiling

The pound holds onto its gains after the PPI for October was revised upwards. As the pair approaches the August high of 1.2270, a bearish RSI divergence is a warning sign that the rally may be running out of juice. Profit-taking could be expected in this major supply area while those who hold a bearish view in the medium-term may look to sell. However, a bullish breakout could pave the way for a reversal. 1.2020 is the first support should Sterling start to drift lower and 1.1900 another level to gauge followers’ interest.