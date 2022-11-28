EUR/CHF Awaits Breakout

The euro softened after ECB officials played down wage pressure. Following a break above September’s high of 0.9830, the euro has found robust support over 0.9720. Then higher lows show rising interest in keeping the pair afloat. 0.9890 is a major resistance to clear before the rebound could break free. A rally above the recent peak of 0.9950 would put the single currency on a bullish trajectory in the weeks to come. On the downside, 0.9760 is the support to monitor in case hesitation leads to a prolonged sideways action.