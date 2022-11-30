USD/CHF Attempts to Bounce Back

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Swiss franc weakened after the Q3 GDP fell short of expectations. A tentative break below last August’s low of 0.9380 further put the bulls on the defensive. Multiple tests at this level show strong interest in keeping the greenback steady. The recent high at 0.9600 is a key resistance which coincides with the 20-day moving average, making it a congestion area. A bullish breakout would send the pair to 0.9750. 0.9460 is a fresh support and the price could be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off if it falls through 0.9380.