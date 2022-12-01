Crude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Revised Higher To 2.9%

Key Highlights
- Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $78 resistance.
- It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $78.75 on the 4-hours chart.
- Gold price started a consolidation phase above the $1,725 support.
- The US ISM Manufacturing Index could drop from 50.2 to 49.8 in Nov 2022.
Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis
Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $74.00 support zone against the US Dollar. The price gained pace and traded above the $78.00 resistance zone.
Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $78.75. It opened the doors for a move above the $80.00 resistance, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
The price even cleared the $80.30 swing high and tested the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $80.31 swing high to $73.95 low.
On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $82.45 zone. The next major resistance is near $83.00, above which the price could test $85.00 resistance.
A clear move above the $85.00 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase in the coming sessions. An immediate support is now forming near the $80.00 zone.
The next major support is near $79.40 zone. Any more losses might call for a test of the $78.50 support zone or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
Looking at gold price, there was a steady increase above the $1,720 and $1,725 resistance. It is now consolidating gains and eyeing more upsides.
Economic Releases to Watch Today
- Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 46.7, versus 46.7 previous.
- Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 47.3, versus 47.3 previous.
- UK Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 46.2, versus 46.2 previous.
- US Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 47.6, versus 47.6 previous.
- US ISM Manufacturing Index for Nov 2022 – Forecast 49.8, versus 50.2 previous.
- US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 235K, versus 240K previous.