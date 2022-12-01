Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 07:11 GMT
Crude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Revised Higher To 2.9%

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $78 resistance.
  • It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $78.75 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price started a consolidation phase above the $1,725 support.
  • The US ISM Manufacturing Index could drop from 50.2 to 49.8 in Nov 2022.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $74.00 support zone against the US Dollar. The price gained pace and traded above the $78.00 resistance zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $78.75. It opened the doors for a move above the $80.00 resistance, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price even cleared the $80.30 swing high and tested the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $80.31 swing high to $73.95 low.

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $82.45 zone. The next major resistance is near $83.00, above which the price could test $85.00 resistance.

A clear move above the $85.00 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase in the coming sessions. An immediate support is now forming near the $80.00 zone.

The next major support is near $79.40 zone. Any more losses might call for a test of the $78.50 support zone or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

Looking at gold price, there was a steady increase above the $1,720 and $1,725 resistance. It is now consolidating gains and eyeing more upsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 46.7, versus 46.7 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 47.3, versus 47.3 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 46.2, versus 46.2 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for Nov 2022 – Forecast 47.6, versus 47.6 previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for Nov 2022 – Forecast 49.8, versus 50.2 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 235K, versus 240K previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

