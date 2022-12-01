Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 10:58 GMT
UK 100 Breaks Major Resistance

Equities take off as investors price in lower peak US funds rates. The FTSE 100 broke above last August’s high of 7575, which may lay the foundation for an extension in the weeks to come. On the daily chart, the triple top around 7650 is sellers’ last stronghold and a breakout would be significant after a near nine-month long consolidation. The bears may look to switch sides and offer support for a bullish continuation. As the RSI ventures into overbought territory, 7550 is the first level to expect follow-up interests in case of a pullback.

