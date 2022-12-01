Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum reversed from powerful resistance 1030.00

Likely to fall to support level 1000.00

Platinum today reversed down from the powerful, multi-month resistance level 1030.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of March).

The resistance zone near the resistance level 1030.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Platinum can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 1000.00 (former minor resistance from the end of November, acting as the support after it was broken earlier).