Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 14:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPlatinum Wave Analysis

Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Platinum reversed from powerful resistance 1030.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 1000.00

Platinum today reversed down from the powerful, multi-month resistance level 1030.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of March).

The resistance zone near the resistance level 1030.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Platinum can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 1000.00 (former minor resistance from the end of November, acting as the support after it was broken earlier).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.