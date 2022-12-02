NAS 100 Awaits More Catalyst

Fri, Dec 02, 2022 @ 10:37 GMT
The Nasdaq 100 steadies as traders await November’s reading on the US labour market. On the daily chart, the index has found solid support over the 20-day moving average (11500) next to the previous double top from October. The surge in conjunction with a bullish MA cross shows that the recovery could be speeding up towards 12300. But before that, the RSI’s overbought situation means that the price could use some breathing room after a vertical ascent. 11850 is the immediate support and 11650 a key demand zone.

