Fri, Dec 02, 2022 @ 14:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Now Rising With Positive Signs Above 1.0500

EUR/USD Pair Now Rising With Positive Signs Above 1.0500

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The Euro started a steady increase above the 1.0450 and 1.0480 resistance levels against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair gained pace above the 1.0500 level to move into a positive zone.

It tested the 1.0540 zone before there was a minor downside correction. The pair is now rising, with positive signs above 1.0500 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It seems to be facing resistance near the 1.0540 on FXOpen.

The first major resistance is near the 1.0550 level. A break above the 1.0550 resistance level could start a fresh increase. In the stated case, it could rise towards the 1.0620 resistance.

Conversely, the pair might start a downside correction below 1.0500. The next key support is near 1.0455, below the pair could drop towards the 1.0420 level. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0350 level in the near term.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.