US 30 Bounces off Support

The Dow Jones 30 whipsawed as traders took profit post-NFP. The index has been looking to hold onto its recent gains after a rally above August’s high of 34300. A bounce off the previous consolidation range near 33600 and over the 20-day moving average suggests that the uptrend is still intact. The demand zone between 33600 and 33900 is key in keeping the current bullish framework valid. A close above 34700 could trigger a new round of momentum buying and send the price to last April’s high of 35500.