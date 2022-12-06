GBP/USD Pulls Back

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar held its ground after service PMI remained resilient. The pair is striving to hold onto its gains after breaking above August’s high of 1.2300. As more bears cover their positions, they may switch sides and help push towards 1.2600. The RSI’s overbought condition on the hourly chart has temporarily limited the upside and intraday buyers’ profit-taking could offer Sterling some breathing room. 1.2110 over the top of the previous range is the first support and 1.1900 on the 20-day moving average is a critical level.