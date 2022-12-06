GER 40 Tests Major Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Equities hesitate as robust US economic activity fans fears of more rate hikes. The Dax 40 is testing last June’s peak of 14650, a liquidation point from a botched rebound last summer. This is a major ceiling which means that index is at a crossroads between a bullish recovery and a bearish reversal. A breakout could pave the way for a rally towards 15500, reinforcing hopes of a continuation of the uptrend. An overbought RSI on the daily chart shows exhaustion and 14330 on the 20-day moving average is the first support.