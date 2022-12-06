GER 40 Tests Major Resistance

Tue, Dec 06, 2022 @ 13:37 GMT
Equities hesitate as robust US economic activity fans fears of more rate hikes. The Dax 40 is testing last June’s peak of 14650, a liquidation point from a botched rebound last summer. This is a major ceiling which means that index is at a crossroads between a bullish recovery and a bearish reversal. A breakout could pave the way for a rally towards 15500, reinforcing hopes of a continuation of the uptrend. An overbought RSI on the daily chart shows exhaustion and 14330 on the 20-day moving average is the first support. 

