USD/JPY Recoups Some Losses

The Japanese yen rallies over better-than-expected GDP in Q3. The pair has found solid support at 134.20 near August’s lows. The latest rally is likely to be driven by sellers’ profit-taking, which means that it would be too soon to talk about a full-fledged recovery. 138.80 on the 20-day moving average is the first obstacle, and the bulls will need to clear the daily resistance at 141.50 before they could turn sentiment around. 136.00 is the first level to gauge the strength of buying interest in case of a pullback.