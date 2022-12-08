USD/CAD Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar struggles as the lack of forward guidance by the BoC hints at slower tightening. A break above the previous peak at 1.3640 has put the bears on the defensive. The RSI’s multiple entries in the overbought area showed exhaustion and led to a pullback as the price tested the support-turned-resistance of 1.3700. A breakout could pave the way for a bullish continuation above the November high of 1.3800. On the downside, 1.3580 is the closest support and 1.3400 a critical level to keep the recovery intact.