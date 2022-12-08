Thu, Dec 08, 2022 @ 08:57 GMT
US Oil Sees Limited Bounce

WTI crude dips on an unexpected rise of US fuel stocks. A close below the previous low of 73.70 shows that the path of least resistance remains down. More traders may look to sell into strength as the commodity struggles to claw back losses. The RSI’s oversold condition may cause a limited rebound. Offers could be expected around the former support of 78.00. 82.50 is a major cap that is likely to keep the price under. A new round of selling would send the price to a 12-month low and at the psychological level of 70.00.

