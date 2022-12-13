Tue, Dec 13, 2022 @ 14:58 GMT
USD/JPY Now in a Corrective Recovery – Resistance is at 140

USDJPY is coming nicely higher as expected, it already spiked over the above137.89 level so wave (C) is in play. Wave C acts like an impulse so be aware of more upside until you can count five subwaves up from 135.50. Resistance is at 1390.00 and much more important one is near 139.95. Also, do not forget on 10 year US notes, which are now in a pullback, a temporary one, so when this one finds support, yields will again come down and this will have an impact on USDJPY. Maybe this type of price action will come in play this week, once we have US CPI figures our and FOMC decision done.

