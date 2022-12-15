Thu, Dec 15, 2022 @ 08:56 GMT
GBP/USD to Test Resistance

The pound holds firm as the BoE meets amid softer CPI from last month. Sterling is grinding its way up along a rising trend line and past last summer’s high of 1.2250 which has turned into a support. A break above 1.2340 indicates that the bulls are still in control. A pullback could be absorbed by eager trend followers. The psychological level of 1.2500 is the next step and its breach would open the door to last May’s high around 1.2660. On the downside, 1.2110 is the bulls’ second layer of defence in case of a correction.

