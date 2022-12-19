EUR/GBP Tests Resistance

Mon, Dec 19, 2022 @ 09:43 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The pound tumbled after the BoE expressed concerns of a prolonged recession. On the daily chart, the near 3-month long consolidation might have come to an end after a bullish candle above 0.8650. The surge is likely to be caused by short-covering from traders on the wrong side. The price has hit resistance at 0.8770 which lies in the supply zone extending to last month’s peak at 0.8830. A bullish breakout would resume the rally in the medium-term. In the meantime, 0.8620 is a key support to keep the bounce intact.

