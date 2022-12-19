Gold Price Started a Fresh Increase from $1,772

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a fresh increase from the $1,772 support zone against the US Dollar. The price gained pace above the $1,780 resistance to move into a positive zone.

The pair even climbed above the $1,790 resistance and settled well above the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now showing positive signs above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,814 high to $1,773 low.

On the upside, the first major resistance is near $1,800 on FXOpen. The next main resistance could be near the $1,805 level, above which the price could start a steady increase towards the $1,815 level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the downside, an immediate support is near the $1,788 level. The next major support is near the $1,785 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,780 support level in the near term. Any more losses might call for a test of $1,772.