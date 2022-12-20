EUR/USD Consolidates Gains

Tue, Dec 20, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The euro found support after ECB officials pledged to keep raising interest rates. The pair came under pressure near last June’s high of 1.0780. A RSI divergence shows a deceleration in the upward momentum and could be significant in this supply zone. After traders took some chips off the table, new buying interests will need to follow through to maintain the single currency’s edge. 1.0530 is a key level to make that happen or the price could tumble below 1.0440. A rally back above 1.0700 would keep the bulls in play.

