Dow Jones 30 Seeks Support

The Dow Jones 30 falls as investors offload risk assets over the prospect of further rate hikes. Last week’s reversal has dented the short-term mood, forcing leverage positions to abandon 33400 and lifting volatility. The index is looking to secure a foothold at 32500 which is a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from October. The 50% level and daily low at 31800 is critical in keeping the recovery intact in the medium-term. On the upside, 33500 then 34100 are two obstacles to clear before the uptrend could resume.