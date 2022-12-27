Tue, Dec 27, 2022 @ 19:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Tiptoes Higher Within Caution Area

USDJPY Tiptoes Higher Within Caution Area

XM.com
By XM.com

USDJPY has tiptoed higher following the collapse to a four-month low of 130.55 last Tuesday, with traders currently waiting for a break above the key 133.30 level to increase exposure in the market. The area represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March-October uptrend.

While the latest recovery in momentum indicators endorses the positive action in the market, some caution is required as the RSI is still testing its 50 neutral mark. Moreover, the MACD has yet to enter the positive area, whilst the stochastics are flirting with their 80 overbought level, making a downside reversal likely in the coming sessions.

A rejection at 133.30 could reinforce selling pressure towards the 131.70 bar. Another move lower may immediately stall near the 130.55 low before stretching towards the 129.50 constraining zone, last seen in the second half of 2022.

On the upside, the pair will need a strong bounce above the tough descending trendline and the 136.00 number to regain buying confidence. If the bulls climb that wall, the price may speed up to meet the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 137.70. The extension of the broken bearish channel could also limit bullish actions slightly higher at 138.30.

In summary, USDJPY continues to trade within a caution area despite its latest soft upturn. A step above 133.30 may add fresh bullish impetus to the price, though only a rally above 136.00 would attract fresh buying interest.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.