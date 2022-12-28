Wed, Dec 28, 2022 @ 06:43 GMT
GBPCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCAD reversed from resistance level 1.6655
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.6000

GBPCAD continues to fall inside the weekly downward retracement which started earlier from the key resistance level 1.6655 (former multi-year support level which has been reversing the price from the end of 2019).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.6655 previously formed the weekly Evening Star candlesticks reversal pattern.

Given the still overbought weekly Stochastic, GBPCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 1.6000.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

