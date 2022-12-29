Thu, Dec 29, 2022 @ 11:43 GMT
Crude Oil Price Trims Gains, Gold Faces Key Hurdle

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh decline from the $81 resistance.
  • It broke a key bullish trend line with support near $79.70 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price is still struggling to clear the $1,825 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD might attempt a fresh increase towards the 1.0750 level.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a fresh decline from the $81 resistance against the US Dollar. The price formed a high near $81.09 before it started a fresh decline.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, there was a break above below a key bullish trend line with support near $79.70. It opened the doors for a move below the $78.80 support zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The price even spiked below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $74.39 swing low to $81.09 high. Finally, the price tested the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

An immediate support is now forming near the $77.00 zone and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $74.39 swing low to $81.09 high.

The next major support sits near the $76.00 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $74.500 support zone in the coming days.

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $78.20 zone. The next major resistance is near $78.50 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), above which the price could test $80 resistance. A clear move above the $80 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase towards $81 or even $82.

Looking at gold price, there was a failed attempt to clear the $1,825 resistance and the price corrected lower.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 213K, versus 216K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

