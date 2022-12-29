Thu, Dec 29, 2022 @ 11:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Grinds Rising Trend Line

XAU/USD Grinds Rising Trend Line

Orbex
By Orbex

Bullion remains sideways as the US dollar attempts to claw back losses near year’s end. On the daily chart, the price has been inching up along the 20-day moving average. A rising trend line from early November also offers support to the price action on the hourly time frame. A pop above the recent double top (1823) indicates a strong bullish pressure, but a bounce off the congestion area (1795) formed by the trend line and the base of the bullish breakout is key in keeping the rally going, with 1850 as the next target.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.